Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth finally breaks his silence over split with ex Miley Cyrus

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:16 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.
The 29-year-old 'Hunger Games' actor addressed the couple's high-profile breakup in a post on Instagram in which he wished his ex-wife "nothing but health and happiness."
"Hi all," Hemsworth wrote alongside a picture of a beach sunset. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."
He went on to share that their split is a "private matter" and that he is not open for any comments to any journalists or media outlets.
"Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he concluded.
The star opens up one day after his ex-wife seemingly broke her silence on the separation with a post about embracing change.
"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once underwater, connected with Africa, change is inevitable," she captioned two pictures of herself with the picturesque background in north-eastern Italy.
"The Dolomites were not created overnight; it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own," she concluded. (ANI)

