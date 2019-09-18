Liam Payne, Image courtesy: Instagram
Liam Payne, Image courtesy: Instagram

Liam Payne confident about One Direction's reunion

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Liam Payne opened up about the future of the famed band One Direction and revealed that most of the group members are ready to reunite.
Payne shared that his former bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are ready for a One Direction reunion, but he isn't sure about Harry Styles, reported Us Weekly.
The 26-year-old singer revealed in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's 'The Morning Mash Up' that he hasn't spoken to Styles "in a while".
On being asked when does he think a One Direction reunion will happen, Payne said it's hard to predict because of his lack of communication with Styles.
"I say different times all the time," Payne said.
"It's difficult. I haven't spoken to Harry in a while, so I don't know where his head is at with a reunion. I heard he mentioned it in some sort of magazine thing or whatever the other day, which is cool," he added.
As for Tomlinson and Horan, Payne is sure about where they stand when it comes to the famed boy-band getting back together.
"I think everybody else has been really outspoken. I think they're ready to go whenever. I think Niall was ready the day we decided to stop. He was like, 'I'm sure we're coming back in tomorrow, boys!" He was just ready to go," Payne said.
The 'Stack It Up' singer didn't mention Zayn Malik, who quit the band five months before the group announced its hiatus in 2015, but he did reference the 'Pillowtalk' singer and Styles when he was asked earlier in the interview about which 1D members were most likely to have a baby last.
Payne is a father of 2-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, while Tomlinson is a father of 3-year-old son Freddie with stylist Briana Jungwirth.
In August 2015, Horan, Payne, and Tomlinson announced that the band would be taking an indefinite break. Although the members denied that the hiatus was permanent, a source told Us Weekly in January 2016 that the band was done for good.
The boy band, which was created on season 7 of The X Factor UK in 2010, released five albums.
In his Rolling Stone cover story in August, Styles said that he is down for a reunion but is prioritising his solo career right now.
"I don't know. I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way," he said.
"If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again'," Styles said at that time.
"But until that time, I feel like I'm really enjoying making music and experimenting. I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn't be the same, anyway," he added.
After forming the band in 2010, One Direction rose to stardom with hits songs such as 'What Makes You Beautiful' and 'Best Song Ever'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Did Jennifer Lawrence tie the knot with Cooke Maroney?

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Did actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just said their 'I do's' or picked up a marriage license?

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:15 IST

B-town wishes Shabana Azmi on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): As evergreen actor Shabana Azmi turned 69 today, a string of fellow celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Katy's reconciliation with Taylor was about 'setting an example...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry wanted to set an example when she ended her long feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Brad Pitt to 'abstain' from Oscars campaigning

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt is planning to take it easy during this award season. The star says that he will "abstain" from campaigning in the upcoming Oscars race despite being expected to be among the contenders for starring in films 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:34 IST

Amazon's anticipated show 'Lord of the Rings' to be shot in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amazon's much-awaited and anticipated series 'Lord of the Rings' will be shot in the island country of New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:33 IST

Mouni Roy slams Mumbai Metro officials after 'huge rock' falls on her car

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy had a scary experience on Wednesday when her car was hit by a huge falling rock from the Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:10 IST

Vicky Kaushal pays homage to soldiers martyred in 2016 Uri attack

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remembered those martyred in the dastardly Uri attack three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:55 IST

'Made in China' trailer: Rajkummar brings 'soup-er hit jugaad of...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): While Indians are well acquainted with the term 'Jugaad', Rajkummar Rao is here as a Gujarati entrepreneur in 'Made in China' to prove that it can actually yield great results.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:51 IST

Here's to 27: Nick Jonas shares thank you message for Priyanka, family

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Nick Jonas ringed in his 27th birthday on Monday and now the singer is completely in awe of wife Priyanka Chopra who surprised him with a touch football game and a warm birthday wish!

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:07 IST

Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.

Read More
iocl