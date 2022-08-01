Lil Durk to 'take a break' following stage explosion at Lollapalooza

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): American rapper and singer Lil Durk has announced that he's taking a break to focus on his health after being hit by an explosive pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza music festival.

According to Variety, he was in the middle of performing his 2020 hit 'Back In Blood' on Saturday, when he accidentally walked into two on-stage pyrotechnic smoke flares.

Videos on social media show Durk stumbling and wiping his eyes with his shirt after the incident.

In a fan-captured video of the incident, the rapper is seen walking across the stage before being struck directly in the face by powerful bursts of smoke. The music then cuts off as the rapper takes a few steps backward and covers his face with his white T-shirt.

The stage crew quickly ran to his aid as someone on the microphone was heard saying, "Woah, woah, you alright, bro? [The smoke] shot straight up."



Without leaving the stage, Durk took a few moments to compose himself and eventually continued with the rest of his performance, reported Variety.

However, it seems the unfortunate mishap did leave Durk with some lasting effects as, on Sunday, the rapper shared a photo of himself in the hospital with a bandage covering his right eye.

"Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I'ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y'all," he said in the caption.



Artists like Trippie Redd and Nav have sent their good wishes to Durk through his Instagram comments. Meanwhile, some fans have pointed their anger toward the festival for failing to protect its performers.

Durk joined a stacked line-up of artists for the four-day festival, which concluded Sunday evening. Saturday's sets included headliner J. Cole, Big Sean and girlfriend Jhene Aiko, Tomorrow X Together and Willow Smith. Sunday's headliners included BTS' J-Hope and Green Day, as per Variety. (ANI)

