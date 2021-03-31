Lil Nas X addresses accusations of copying FKA Twigs' 'Cellophane' video

Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X addressed the similarities between FKA Twigs' 'Cellophane' music video and the video for his new single 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', which was released last week.

On Tuesday, the hitmaker took to Instagram to praise 'Cellophane' and let fans know that he and FKA Twigs recently spoke about the situation. His post included footage from FKA Twigs' music video, which was choreographed by Kelly Yvonne, who also choreographed 'Montero'.

"I want to show love to @fkatwigs & @andrewthomashuang !" the 'Old Town Road' vocalist wrote on Instagram.

He added, "The 'cellophane' visual is a masterpiece. I was not aware that the visual would serve as a major inspiration for those who worked on the effects of my video."

He continued, "I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as I was not aware they were so close. was only excited for the video to come out. I understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise."



Shortly thereafter, FKA Twigs shared her own post about the two videos that included a photo of Lil Nas X holding a rose.



In her post, she wrote, "thank you @lilnasx for our gentle honest conversations and for acknowledging the inspiration cellophane gave you and your creative team in creating your iconic video!"

She added, "I think what you have done is amazing and I fully support your expression and bravery in pushing culture forward for the queer community. legend status."



However, 'Montero' director Tanu Muino does not appear to have weighed in on the controversy, reported E! News.

For her part, choreographer Kelly reposted the 'Cellophane' footage that Lil Nas X shared on Tuesday. "!Stream #CELLOPHANE and #MONTERO on all platforms!" she captioned it.

Lil Nas X had dropped his new devil-themed music video last week, after which many fans pointed out on social media that its pole-dancing visuals are reminiscent of those in FKA Twigs' 'Cellophane', released back in April 2019.

The director for 'Cellophane', Andrew Thomas Huang, appeared to agree and tweeted on Saturday that the 'Montero' visuals are "copying" his own work.

It's safe to say the video has caused some controversy since it was released, at one point showing Nas sliding down a pole into hell and giving Satan a lap dance. (ANI)

