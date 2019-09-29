Rapper Lil Nas X, Image courtesy: Instagram
Rapper Lil Nas X, Image courtesy: Instagram

Lil Nas X announces break from music, cancels two shows

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:04 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Rapper Lil Nas X on Friday announced that he is taking a break from music.
The 20-year-old rapper said in a tweet that he was "ready to take a little time off".
He also announced that he was cancelling two upcoming shows at the Sandbox Music Festival in Arizona and at TwitchCon 2019 in San Diego, California.
"It's been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off," he tweeted. "Sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way."

After his country-rap crossover 'Old Town Road' was controversially dropped from Billboard's Hot Country chart in April, the rapper roped in country star Billy Ray Cyrus to make a remix, which went viral on the internet and made history by becoming the longest-running number 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, reported People.
The rapper also dropped his first EP 7, in June and performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last month. 'Old Town Road' won song of the year at the awards ceremony, and the rapper was also nominated in eight other categories.
Earlier this week, Nas X who came out as gay at the end of Pride Month in June, confessed in an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that he is sort of in a relationship, reported the outlet.
Asked whether he was seeing anybody, the singer replied, "Somewhat, somewhat." (ANI)

