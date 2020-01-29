Lil Nas X, Billy Porter raise glamour quotient at Grammy red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Raising the glamour quotient at the 62nd edition of the most prestigious music awards - Grammys- a lot of celebrities arrived in style.

Stealing the show, Lil Nas X was seen electrified with his bright pink Versace haute couture. The singer accessorised the look with a matching hat that made everyone gasp out loud. The '7' singer is nominated in three categories for the annual award function.

Pulling out all of the stops at the occasion, Billy Porter was seen wearing a blue shimmery dress which he paired with a matching tassled hat. Making a bold style statement, the performer was seen wearing a blue shimmery eye make-up and accessorised his look with an equally glitzy purse and neck choker.

'Havana' singer Camila Cabello looked stunning at the red carpet, wearing a black shimmery tube dress. The singer along with Shawn Mendes has received a nomination for their hit 'Senorita' for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Other celebrities that made heads turn with their glamorous ensembles at the red carpet of the event are Ricky Rebel, Billie Eilish, Shaun Ross and Tyler, The Creator. (ANI)

