Lil Nas X reveals he's in a relationship

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X recently shared new details about his love life in a new interview. "I've found someone special now" he revealed.

In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he has found love. "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," the 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' singer said.

Now, he revealed, "I've found someone special," adding, "I think this is the one. I can't explain it--it's just a feeling."

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay two years ago, rose to fame in 2019 with the single 'Old Town Road'. Before that hit, he was known on the internet for being a Nicki Minaj supporter, with a Twitter stan account boasting more than 100,000 followers.

Choosing to come out while he was bursting onto the music scene was something he wanted to do for the greater LGBTQ+ community.



The rapper said, "That was a heavy month. I definitely knew that I would lose a lot of the fans that I was gaining, but I also knew that others would be supportive." There was another plus side, as it helped him with his music.

"Having that release helped me so much creatively--I probably wouldn't even be here right now, talking about the things I'm talking about and being that voice for so many people. It's so much more of a journey when there's more to it than just making catchy songs, you know?" he added.

The 'Sun Goes Down' artist also opened up about discovering his sexuality at a young age. He said he knew he was gay when he "had feelings" for his "sister's cousin", who isn't related to him biologically, due to their different fathers.

He said, "I was like, "Oh, my God, he's really cute,' and thought that about a lot of other boys my age."

He was 18 when he had his first "real" boyfriend, and before that, he said, "there was a guy who wasn't my boyfriend, but we met in middle school and we talked after we both found out that each other were gay."

As per E! News, Lil Nas X hasn't revealed the identity of his current boyfriend, but all that matters is he's happy. (ANI)

