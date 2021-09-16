Lil Nas X says Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat are two of his biggest inspirations

Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X, who has been making headlines for his over-the-top outfits and must-watch performances, has thanked two pop queens for their impact on his burgeoning career.

According to People magazine, chatting with Zane Lowe ahead of the release of his debut album 'Montero', to be out on Friday, the 'Industry Baby' singer shared how Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus have influenced his career and music.

"Miley is just the sweetest person ever and I feel like she's one of those people that don't even realize how impactful and how much of a legend they already are," he told the Apple Music host.

Nas added, "And what they have done and what they're doing right now, even to this day. And I really admire her and her ability to constantly change herself."

He continued that he really respects Cyrus for figuring out who she really is despite her upbringing as the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and her start on Disney. "It's so hard to do," he said, explaining, "It's just another thing we can connect on, maybe never spoke about it, but yeah, I feel that."



The other pop queen who has influenced the singer is Doja Cat, whom he describes as a "f--ing star."

"She is one of my biggest inspirations right now. It first starts with just watching the VMAs last year, seeing her out there looking like a f--ing star," Nas explained, referring to her 'Say So' performance at last year's VMAs, where she took home the new artist of the year award.

He added, "It literally made me start going to the gym. Because I was like, 'I want to get in shape because I want to start doing crazier, better performances.'"

Nas further continued, "And I just want to be in shape in general. And just her music, she's diverse, her videos, and her personality is really colourful and pop. She's funny. She's a fun person. She takes things seriously but doesn't take things seriously. You know what I mean? She takes what she does seriously."

"You can tell she puts a lot of effort into everything she does, but she's not going around like, 'I am the best. I am the queen of everything. And rightfully so, she could say that," concluded the musician, as per People magazine.

Lil Nas' chat with Lowe comes days after the singer performed 'Industry Baby' and 'Montero' at the VMAs on Sunday, where he took home the awards for video of the year, best direction and best visual effects for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'. (ANI)

