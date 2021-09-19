Lil Nas X's 'Montero' raises thousands for charities through 'Baby Registry'

Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): Popstar Lil Nas X has racked up millions of streams as expected and also has raised thousands of dollars for various charities with the drop of his debut album 'Montero'.

Keeping fans on their toes since the announcement of the album's tracklist, Nas X's much-awaited album 'Montero' was released on Friday.

With the announcement, the singer also shared that he has set up a charity donation with each track.

A charity house source from Florida that helps Black gay, bisexual and queer men told TMZ that on Friday night, they received USD 33,140 in donations because of the album. The charity was tied to the song 'That's What I Want'.

Another source was from Transinclusive Group, a national charity that provides assistance to transgender/non-conforming people. The source told that they have received USD 5,000 through Nas X's latest single 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.



Organizations CH-PIER and Compassionate Atlanta, groups that work to help members of the LGBTQ community, creating safe spaces, and educating the public on issues like HIV told TMZ that they have received close to USD 1,000 charity from the album fundraising.

These organizations were promoted through the singles 'Dead Right Now' and 'The Art of Realization'.

Nas X's most recent video, for the 'Montero' cut 'Industry Baby' with Jack Harlow, just passed 100 million views on YouTube. The artist also drew laughs on Twitter for trolling Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' artwork, before releasing the official 'Montero' album cover.

Nas X released his first major project, the '7' EP, two years ago on June 21, 2019, via Columbia Records. The EP was nominated for album of the year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The rapper has continued to push boundaries this year, most notably with the music video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', a song that features the artist giving the devil a lap dance.

The hitmaker has released three singles in the past few months: 'Holiday', 'Montero', and the latest, 'Sun Goes Down'. (ANI)

