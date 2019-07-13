Lil Wayne denies quitting Blink-182 tour after walking offstage mid-show

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American Rapper Lil Wayne on Friday denied quitting Blink-182 tour after a shocking declaration that it may be his last night with the show on Thursday.

"Yesterday was krazy!" the rapper, tweeted on Friday. "But I want all my fans to know I won't be quitting this tour! I'm having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor, ME See you tomorrow!"

During the concert in Bristow on Thursday, Wayne stopped in the middle of the show and told the crowd, "Hold on, I just want the people to know, if you're wondering, please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many, you know, like still, that's not my swag."

He added, "I'm not sure how long I'm going to be able to do this tour but make some noise for Blink 182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night though, let's go."

People who attended the concert tweeted that Wayne only performed for 20 minutes before leaving the stage.

"Lil Wayne said 'ain't enough of y'all *** here, I'm out' AND STRAIGHT UP LEFT THE SET AFTER 4 SONGS... IM DEAD," one person wrote.

Another wrote, "Wow, @LilTunechi just said this may be his last night in the Blink 182 tour. Cited the lack of rap fans/his fans."

According to Blink-182's website, the tour began on June 29 and is set to run through Sept 22. (ANI)

