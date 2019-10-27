Lindsay Lohan praises Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus after shady post on their budding romance

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): After sharing a shady post about the budding romance between singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan praised the two stars and cleared her intentions.

The 33-year-old actor signalled that she didn't actually mean to shade Cody and Cyrus, and has nothing but nice things to say about both of them.

Last week, the actor had posted a picture of Cody with her little sister, Ali Lohan, and appeared to reference their reported 2018 fling, writing, "When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future." Later the actor deleted her post.

The 'Mean Girls' fame actor told TMZ on Friday there is no animosity between her and Cody or Miley.

"I've always loved Miley Cyrus," she said. "Cody is a great guy."

Calling her deleted post an "inside joke", she said she thinks Cody and Miley are "great".

"I think, you know what, he and she look happier together than ever and I think the most important thing is being happy," she added. (ANI)

