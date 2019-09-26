Lindsay Lohan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Lindsay Lohan releases music video of first single 'Xanax'

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor-singer Lindsay Lohan after a hiatus of 11 years released a music video on Tuesday.
'Xanax' is an EDM track. The song features Finnish pop star Alma and was released exclusively on IGTV.
This is the first song Lohan has dropped since her 2008 single 'Bossy.'
"I don't like the parties in L.A., I go home, in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again," Lohan begins the track.
Lohan opens up about anxiety as she sings, "I can't be in this club, it's too crowded and I'm f-ked," she sings. "Ain't nobody here for love. Ain't nobody care about us. I got social anxiety, but you're like Xanax to me. Yeah, social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can't breathe."
The video shows the 'Mean Girls' actress posing in front of a mirror, attending a charity function and learning dance. The video also shows her brother Cody Lohan skateboarding.
Her first album, 'Speak,' was released in 2004 and eventually certified platinum. The next year she quickly followed up with her second and last album, 'A Little More Personal (Raw),' in 2005.
The singer since then had been hinting about her return to music through social media for some time now. In June, she had shared an Instagram picture of herself in a recording studio and mysteriously captioned it with a headphones emoji. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:00 IST

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down trolls like a boss

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Reality star Kourtney Kardashian clapped back after trolls claimed that she does not read.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:43 IST

Bruce Willis supports ex-wife Demi Moore at memoir launch party

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actress Demi Moore who dropped a flurry of bombshells in her memoir 'Inside Out' has at least ex-husband Bruce Willis on her side following the release of the book.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:38 IST

Nick Cannon to host syndicated daytime talk show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor Nick Cannon is all set to add another hosting gig to his schedule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:28 IST

Miley Cyrus 'Is looking forward to being single' after split...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus who called it quits with actor Kaitlynn Carter "is looking forward to being single".

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:26 IST

Trademark battle: Beyonce asserts Blue Ivy Carter is 'Cultural icon'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Beyonce refused to back down when it comes to getting her eldest daughter's name Blue Ivy Carter officially trademarked.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:07 IST

One more held in Mac Miller's death case

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Few weeks after police made the first arrest in connection with Mac Miller's death, another suspect has been arrested by Lake Havasu City police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:03 IST

Kylie Jenner skips Paris Fashion Week

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner will be skipping Paris Fashion Week as she is hospitalised for flu-like symptoms and is too sick to travel for the show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 01:53 IST

Hema Malini congratulates Amitabh Bachchan for bagging...

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan who was selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities. Hema Malini who had shared screen space with the veteran actor said she cannot think of a more appropriate p

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:08 IST

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern all set for 'Jurassic World 3'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Good news! A new film in the Jurassic World is in pipeline and actors Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern are all set for the upcoming instalment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Excited to wield the hammer: Natalie Portman on playing first female Thor

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Oscar-winner Natalie Portman, who is all set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Thor: Love and Thunder' said that she is very excited to "wield the hammer".

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:23 IST

He's an institution: John, Richa, Varun, congratulate Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Congratulations and best wishes continued to pour in for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan who was named for this year's Dada Sahab Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:17 IST

Demi Moore claims Ashton Kutcher made fun of her alcoholism

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): While she was battling alcoholism, ex-husband Ashton Kutcher made it even more difficult for Demi Moore by humiliating her with pictures of her drunk, the actor claimed.

Read More
iocl