Lisa Marie Presley to be buried next to 'beloved' son Benjamin at Graceland

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): Late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of legendary music icon Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday at 54.

The late singer will be buried to rest at Graceland right next to her late son, Benjamin, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based news outlet.

A representative for Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, tells The Hollywood Reporter that "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben."



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away on Thursday at the age of 54. She was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day after she encountered cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California, home.

Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Harper and Finley's mother, Presley, also gave birth to twins.

Benjamin is interred in the Meditation Garden at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. The majority of the Presley family, including Elvis and his parents Gladys and Vernon, are interred in the garden. On February 1st, Presley would have turned 55. She went to the Golden Globes on Tuesday night with her mother, and they cheered on Austin Butler when he received the best actor prize for playing Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie.

She put out three albums, To Whom It May Concern, which went gold in 2003, Now What in 2005, and Storm & Grace in 2012. She also recorded vocal duets for tracks like "In the Ghetto," "I Love You Because," and "Where No One Stands Alone" that included her late father's voice.

Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough, and Michael Lockwood were Presley's first four husbands. In 2021, her divorce from Lockwood became legally binding. She was 9 when Elvis died at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977. (ANI)

