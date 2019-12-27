'Little Mix' member Jade Thirlwall rings in her 27th birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): Jade Thirlwall, vocalist of the British girl band 'Little Mix', has stepped into her 27th year on Thursday.

The official account of the girl group shared a solo sizzling picture of the singer to mark her birthday and captioned the post "Happy Birthday to our girl Jade! Mixers! Let's show Jade lots and lots of love today#HappyBirthdayJade."



The monochrome picture shared by the team members saw Jade in an oversized black sweatshirt with a cap and shades on.

The singer is also a is a prominent LGBTQ+ ally. Reportedly she dedicates every performance of 'Secret Love Song' to Little Mix's queer fans.

She uses her platform for the best interests of the LGBTQ community. She may not be identified as queer herself but becomes a voice for the community.

Jade is one of the four members of the band, and the others being Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. (ANI)

