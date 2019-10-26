Lizzo, Ariana Grande release 'Good As Hell' remix

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Pop-singers Lizzo and Ariana Grande who teamed up with for the remix 'Good as Hell' released the peppy track on Thursday.

While announcing the news on Instagram, 31-year-old Lizzo wrote, "I GOT A BOTTLE OF TEQUILA AND A REMIX FOR YOU."

The original tune, which was released in 2016, was the lead single on Lizzo's 'Coconut Oil' EP (Extended Play).

Ahead of the song's release, Lizzo shared an Instagram video of her sipping a grande-sized drink and told her followers that if they could guess the size of her drink, they would know what she was talking about.

"CAN YALL GUESS WHO IS ON THE GOOD AS HELL REMIX?!? IT'S DROPPING AT MIDNIGHT IM SO EXCITED," she wrote on her Instagram post.

26-year-old Grande, who also posted an Instagram video of the song, wrote: "the most fun thank you @lizzobeeating for having me on this remix!! i love you, your energy and this record so so much. 'good as hell' remix out now !"

Apart from this collaboration, Lizzo also paired up with Justin Timberlake recently.

Earlier this month, Timberlake has revealed that he and the 'Juice' singer were in the studio together, according to Entertainment Tonight, cited by Fox News. (ANI)

