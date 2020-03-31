Lizzo buys lunch for UW Medical Center staff

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): American singer Lizzo bought lunch for medical staff who are on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

Lizzo on Tuesday (local time) posted a short video on her Instagram featuring clips and photographs of hospital workers with the meals she sent.





The University of Washington hospital in a mornng tweet thanked the singer for providing food for its healthcare workers.





"Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today!" the hospital tweeted.

The hospital also uploaded a video of the pop star where she mentioned referring to the medical staff that, "You guys are heroes."



"I just want to let y'all know how much we appreciate you for putting yourselves on the frontlines to protect us during this pandemic. This time is so scary for a lot of people and y'all are a peace of mind and a hero for a lot of us, myself included. So the least I could do was send you all some food," the 31-year- old said in the video.

The singer concluded by expressing love and gratitude to all the medial professionals. (ANI)















