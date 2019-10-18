Lizzo faces plagiarism accusations for her hit song 'Truth Hurts'

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): Singer-0rapper Lizzo who was seen flaunting her moves in the latest release 'Hustler's' has been hit with another plagiarism accusation for her Billboard No. 1 song 'Truth Hurts.'

On Tuesday, producer Justin Raisen spoke out on Instagram on behalf of himself and his brother Jeremiah Raisen, demanding partial credit for the lyric "I just took a DNA test turns I'm 100% that bitch" -- the most celebrated verse on the track.

The producer shared the video in an attempt to back his claim writing, "The Truth about 'Truth Hurts.'"

The clip shows several moments of the 31-year-old singer and Raisen working together in the studio on the song 'Healthy' from April 2017, reported People magazine.

Lizzo croons the exact same hook as 'Truth Hurts,' but in a higher pitch and without the piano in the background.

"On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called 'Healthy' w/Lizzo, Jesse St. John and Yves Rothman at our studio," Raisen wrote.

He then explained, "'I just took a DNA test turns out I'm 100% that bitch,' was taken from 'Healthy' and used in 'Truth Hurts.' We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of 'Healthy' (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in 'Truth Hurts.'"

Raisen shared that he reached out to "Ricky Reed and Lizzo's team about fixing the problem, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out."

"We've tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5 per cent each but were shut down every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seem to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this."

While Raisen is demanding action, he said, "The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo's momentum and movement as a cultural figure."

"If we believe in what she's preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she'd understand." (ANI)

