Lizzo release new song 'Jerome' during performance at 2019 American Music Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Singer Lizzo released her new song 'Jerome' with a sizzling performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

"Who told you that you stood at the chance with this royalty? You're so sweet, bless your heart," she passionately sang as the rocked the stage during her solo performance Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old singer hit the stage in a fuchsia, off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown with a sexy high split which she topped off with Natalie Mills jewelry as she intensely performed her new single for the first time, reported People magazine.

"Jerome, take your ass home," Lizzo sang as she wowed the audience. In order to show their active participation, the eager spectators flashed their smartphone lights towards the singer as they watched her epic performance, to match the backdrop behind the star.

Lizzo stood on a circular platform that slowly moved in a circle throughout her heartfelt performance. She ended the song's debut by singing on her knees, as the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

The singer was nominated for three 2019 AMA awards. (ANI)

