Lizzo teases Cardi B feature on upcoming single 'Rumors'

Washington [US], August 10 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Lizzo has been teasing the start of a new era and revealed that 'Rumors', her first single since 2019, will feature rapper Cardi B.

On Monday, Lizzo revealed in an Instagram video that her upcoming single 'Rumors', set for release on Friday, will feature the Grammy-winning rapper.

She captioned the post, "GRAND RISING MUTHAFUC--SSSSS.... GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON 'RUMORS' W/ ME?!?"



The Instagram video begins with Lizzo awaiting a FaceTime call to be picked up by "'Rumors' Feat...." The call is then picked up by a lounging Cardi, whom Lizzo greets with an ecstatic "Good morning mother f--er!"

Cardi then responds with a mischievous "hey." After a laugh, Lizzo continues with "that's who it's featuring ya'll, period. It's Harry Styles."

"Wait what the f--. What's going on," says Cardi. "Why you call me so early, it's nine o'clock in the morning?"

Later, Cardi shared a post of her own that read "all the rumors are truuuuue - me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready."



Lizzo also made a return to Twitter on Monday after a year and a half off of the app.

"Hey y'all.. heard I was trending so I decided to come back on here.. what I miss?" she wrote in response to her sign-off tweet in 2020.



The news of her collaboration in 'Rumors' follows a series of teasers released by the Grammy award-winner.

On Saturday, the 'Truth Hurts' singer posted a video of herself reading "OHHH GAHDAM... I WAS TRYIN TO GIVE YALL A TEASER OF 'RUMORS' BUT I ENDED UP JUST BEIN A TEASE."

Last week, Lizzo also shared a promo image for 'Rumors' where she's draped in gold and is seen putting her finger to her pursed lips.

"NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13," she wrote alongside the photograph.

The song is set to be Lizzo's first batch of new music since the release of 'Cuz I Love You' in 2019, reported People magazine.

Prior to her announcement about 'Rumors', the star teased that she was working on new music in a TikTok post. The artist, seen in a music studio, captioned the post "THE RUMORS ARE FALSE."

Following the release of 'Rumors', Lizzo is scheduled to perform at multiple festivals this year including the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on September 4, Global Citizen Love on September 25, Firefly Music Festival on September 26, the New Orleans and Heritage Festival on October 8 and Outside Lands on October 29.

Lizzo won three Grammys in 2020, for 'Truth Hurts' (best pop solo performance), 'Jerome' (best traditional R&B performance) and 'Cuz I Love You' (best urban contemporary album).

In March, she released details about her first project at Amazon Studios, where she set a first-look television deal last August to create TV projects exclusively for the streaming platform.

The yet-to-be-titled unscripted series will follow Lizzo "as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway," per the studio.

According to the casting call, the project is looking for "full-figured dancers and models who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated."

Lizzo will executive produce the upcoming series. (ANI)

