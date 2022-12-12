Lizzo to perform as musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' for second time this year

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): American singer-rapper Lizzo, in a surprise announcement, has once again been named the next musical guest for 'Saturday Night Live'.

According to Variety, an American media company, earlier announced musical guest, the rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs, had to cancel their appearance on the Austin Butler hosted episode due to guitarist Nick Zimmer's battle with pneumonia.

"As many of our fans know, Nick has been sick with pneumonia the past month and it's been an up and down recovery process," the group wrote on Instagram.



They continued, "The band's top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery. As a result we had to pull out of from our engagements at KROQ's Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live."

The band added that getting to perform on 'SNL' was a "huge honor" and an occasion they are "expectedly heartbroken" over not being able to do.

"It's been a tough week, and it's been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic," they said.

Lizzo also shared this "surprise" news, in her own statement posted to Twitter. She wrote that "it's an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week."

With this upcoming performance, Lizzo will become the second 'SNL' musical guest to assume that role twice this year. She hosted as well as performed during the music slots in April.


