Lizzo urges people to vote, delivers powerful message about suppression in Billboard Music Awards' acceptance speech

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): American singer Lizzo used her powerful speech on acceptance and self-love at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to share an empowering message with her fans.

As per Fox News, the 32-year-old singer bagged the top song sales artist award on Wednesday (local time).

"I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed. I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed," the rapper said emphasising her thoughts on suppression.



"I just want to say right now, if you're at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are," she added.

She stressed to viewers that "when people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power."

"They're afraid of your power, there's power in who you are, there's power in your voice," stated Lizzo. "So whether it's through music, protests or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed."

The singer was also seen wearing a black dress with the word 'vote' in white lettering printed on the dress.

Apart from Lizzo, pop star Billie Eilish also urged the fans to vote. (ANI)

