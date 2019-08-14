Lizzo would totally date a Hemsworth but isn't "messing with Miley's man"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Sorry Liam Hemsworth! While American singer Lizzo is down for dating a Hemsworth brother, it looks like she is more interested in his other family members rather than him.

The 31-year-old singer explained why she isn't interested in "messing with Miley's man", on Tuesday's episode of the Australian show 'The Project', reported E! News.

The topic came up while discussing the star's relationship status and love life. After questioning the singer on her "evil Gemini" ex, host Carrie Bickmore said that there are "a lot of great Geminis Down Under."

"All right! Turn up! I'm ready. I'm going to find a Hemsworth cousin. I'm going to find the Hemsworth younger brother and see what's up," Lizzo said.

Bickmore then reminded Lizzo that Liam is now a single man following his separation from wife Miley Cyrus. But Lizzo made it clear she's "not messing with Miley's man."

"I need my own Hemsworth," she said.

News of Liam and Miley Cyrus' split broke on Sunday. While the two have remained tight-lipped about their separation, Liam released a note to his fans yesterday on Instagram.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he wrote.

Liam has two brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, both are older and already married, so hopefully, a Hemsworth relative comes through for the 'Truth Hurts' singer.

Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.

They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot in December 2018. (ANI)

