Lizzo, Image courtesy: Instagram
Lizzo, Image courtesy: Instagram

Lizzo would totally date a Hemsworth but isn't "messing with Miley's man"

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Sorry Liam Hemsworth! While American singer Lizzo is down for dating a Hemsworth brother, it looks like she is more interested in his other family members rather than him.
The 31-year-old singer explained why she isn't interested in "messing with Miley's man", on Tuesday's episode of the Australian show 'The Project', reported E! News.
The topic came up while discussing the star's relationship status and love life. After questioning the singer on her "evil Gemini" ex, host Carrie Bickmore said that there are "a lot of great Geminis Down Under."
"All right! Turn up! I'm ready. I'm going to find a Hemsworth cousin. I'm going to find the Hemsworth younger brother and see what's up," Lizzo said.
Bickmore then reminded Lizzo that Liam is now a single man following his separation from wife Miley Cyrus. But Lizzo made it clear she's "not messing with Miley's man."
"I need my own Hemsworth," she said.
News of Liam and Miley Cyrus' split broke on Sunday. While the two have remained tight-lipped about their separation, Liam released a note to his fans yesterday on Instagram.
"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he wrote.
Liam has two brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, both are older and already married, so hopefully, a Hemsworth relative comes through for the 'Truth Hurts' singer.
Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.
They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot in December 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:27 IST

Hannah Brown reveals about her life struggles post appearance on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American model and television personality, Hannah Brown, has revealed that her life has become tough after featuring in a reality dating show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:14 IST

Harry Styles turns down role in 'Little Mermaid'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American singer-actor Harry Styles has declined the offer to play a role in Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:57 IST

Heinz and Ed Sheeran collaborate for a noble cause

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Private company Heinz teamed up with American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after the singer got the ketchup logo inked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's personalised wishes cheer up Vicky Kaushal,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised hand-written notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:22 IST

Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A fine of Rs 500 was imposed on Telugu film actor Naga Shaurya by the traffic police here for using black film on his car glasses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:17 IST

Vidya Balan shares cover of 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): What better than remembering the legacy of India's 'first female superstar' Sridevi than through a book dedicated to her? As a tribute to the late actor on her birth anniversary, Vidya Balan put out the cover of a book dedicated to and featuring late actor Sridevi on I

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:58 IST

Farhan Akhtar to distribute Hindi version of Amitabh Bachchan...

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up to win over hearts with his performance in forthcoming Telugu film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' which will be distributed in Hindi by Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:55 IST

'Mission Mangal's latest track 'Shaabaashiyaan' is here saluting...

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Just two days to go for the release of 'Mission Mangal' and the makers have dropped the second track 'Shaabaashiyaan' celebrating the spirit and labour of the ambitious team of scientists behind the Mars mission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:52 IST

'Section 375' trailer: Gear up to witness a grisly tale

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Drawing inspiration from some real-life incidents, the trailer of Richa Chaddha starrer 'Section 375' is here featuring the actor as a fearless lawyer echoing the words 'consent' and 'permission' in the courtroom.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:50 IST

Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' gets Hong Kong release date

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Woody Allen's upcoming film 'A Rainy Day in New York' is slated to hit theatres in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, the same day it is releasing in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:50 IST

Victoria's Secret's first transgender model plans to change...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): American beauty brand Victoria's Secret's newly hired first transgender model Valentina Sampaio believes her selection is a "victory for society" and plans to change the "status quo not only in fashion but in society".

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:45 IST

Miley Cyrus was the one who 'ended things' with Liam Hemsworth,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): While singer Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split left everyone in shock, it was actually the former who "ended things" between them.

Read More
iocl