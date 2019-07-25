Louis Tomlinson shuts down reports on One Direction split

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson set the record straight on a report about pop band One Direction's split.

On Tuesday, Mirror Online published an article with the headline "Drugs, Meltdowns and 'Gay Sex' Rumours--How 'Rivalry and Hatred' Tore One Direction Apart", reported E! News.

In the article, the author wrote about the boy band's rise to fame and alleged there were a number of factors that led the singers to break up the group. The article's writer made claims about partying and smoking habits, as well as about reactions to singer Zayn Malik's departure.

In addition, the author wrote there was a theory "that the 'Larry Stylinson' fan fiction depicting" Tomlison and Harry Styles as "lovers had pushed the two apart."

However, Tomlinson quickly slammed the report, tweeting that it wasn't true.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Biggest load of bullshit I've seen in a while. Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror. Couldn't be further from the truth."



This wasn't the first time Tomlinson had bashed these types of rumours, especially those about a relationship with his band-mate Harry Styles.

In fact, he has shot such rumours down on several occasions, including in 2012 when he tweeted that "Larry is the biggest load of bulls--t I've ever heard." He also took to Twitter after HBO's show 'Euphoria' aired a sexually explicit animated scene about the two singers, noting that he "was not contacted nor did I approve it."

The article was published on the pop band's nine-year anniversary. While it's been years since the group announced the "hiatus," Tomlinson made sure to thank the fans for their love, support and wishes.

"So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection," he tweeted.



After forming the band in 2010, One Direction, which also included Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, in addition to Tomlinson and Styles, rose to stardom with hits songs such as 'What Makes You Beautiful' and 'Best Song Ever'.

However, Malik departed from the group in 2015 and shortly after, the band went on an extended hiatus to pursue solo careers.

While the band was still working together, Tomlinson and Styles had an extremely close friendship that led fans to refer to them as "Larry Stylinson." Some even used the nickname as inspiration for fan-fiction and speculated that the two were secretly romantic.

Tomlinson shut down those rumours while speaking to The Sun in 2017, adding that the fan theories made their friendship uncomfortable.

Despite their friendship being affected by the rumours, Tomlinson has felt confident about a possible reunion with his band-mates. (ANI)

