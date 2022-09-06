Luke Combs refunds concert tickets to young fans, read why

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): Singer-Songwriter Luke Combs paid back two kids who put in some hard work to attend one of his concerts. Combs paid the boys $140 after reading their sign that said they had stacked five cords of wood in order to pay for the concert

According to WABI-TV, Bo Fenderson and his friend Tanner purchased their own tickets to the event in Bangor, Maine, by stacking five cords of wood.

"We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today's my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours," Fenderson's sign read.

Combs noticed the placard while performing on Friday night and took out $140 from his wallet to reimburse the children for their tickets. "How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y'all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece," he said. "Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y'all want that, pay yourselves back. I'll get you some more."

The "Beautiful Crazy" singer invited the kids to come hang out backstage after the show. "I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us," Tanner told the outlet.



"He came towards us, and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool," Bo added. Bo's mother told WABI-TV that Combs was a "great role model" to the kids.

"He's a great role model to take the time and do that, and really acknowledge what they did," Desiree told the outlet. "It wasn't just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them. I think for all of the sisters, the cousins, and the friends that they all learned a valuable lesson."

"I just think it's really an amazing thing for him to have done this to reinforce lessons that we try to instill in our children," Tanner's mom, Justine, also said to the TV station. "They went knowing, and just to make it this big is amazing. It's so heartwarming."

The country music performer "said that he was still going to perform but, because of the condition of his voice, he did not feel he could put on a proper show."

"Because of that, he was going to refund the money concertgoers had paid for tickets to the show," the outlet said. "Visibly upset with the situation, he explained that he understands the cost of going to a concert goes way beyond what is paid for the tickets. For many people there are hotel rooms, dinners, babysitters, gas, and more. Refunding the price of the tickets was, in his mind, the least he could do."

According to Fox News, after having vocal problems, Combs also issued full refunds for all tickets to his Saturday night performance in Bangor. (ANI)

