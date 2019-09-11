Mac Miller, Image courtesy: Instagram
Mac Miller, Image courtesy: Instagram

Mac Miller's father breaks silence on arrest made in connection with son's death

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Late American rapper Mac Miller's father has broken his silence on the arrest made in connection with his son's death, saying that he 'finds comfort' in it.
The rapper's father Mark McCormick attended a celebration of life event for his beloved son at Pittsburgh's Blue Side Park recently, where he spoke about the prosecutors charging and arresting a man in connection with the late artist's death, reported E! News.
"So they finally caught the mother---ker that sold him the drugs that killed him. And we find some comfort in that," he said.
"And many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs. But it's a different f--king world out there, and all it takes is a stone--a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine--and you're dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl--all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is: Don't take the risk. It's just not worth it," he added.
In addition to commenting on the arrest, McCormick also spoke highly of his son.
"He remained loyalest to his friends that helped him on his way. He was always loving and kind to others," McCormick said.
Several people attended the gathering, where they celebrated Miller's life by listening to his hit tracks and sharing various forms of artistic expression.
Last week, a Hollywood Hills resident, Cameron James Pettit was arrested on federal charges alleging that he provided the late rapper counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs that contained fentanyl two days prior to his overdose last September.
The artist passed away on September 7, last year, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later stated that Miller died due to mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.
According to communications shared in an affidavit supporting a criminal complaint, Pettit agreed to supply Miller with 30 milligrams oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax. However, he allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.
The affidavit also stated that hours after the news of the rapper's death broke, Pettit sent a message to a friend saying, "Most likely I will die in jail".
Pettit, who was ordered to be held without bond, is due for arraignment next month.
He was arrested following a criminal complaint filed a few days back that charges him with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to a press release from the United States Attorney Central District of California.
If convicted of the drug trafficking charge stated in the complaint, Pettit would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. (ANI)

