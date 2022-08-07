Machine Gun Kelly responds to perpetrator who vandalized tour bus with homophobic slur

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): American rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly has addressed the person who vandalized a tour bus in Nebraska on Thursday.

According to Fox News, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said on his Instagram story, "Couldn't even do the right crime smh. You're so dumb. You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus... wrong bus, you f-king idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

The perpetrator spray-painted a homophobic slur on one side of the tour bus and painted a penis on the other side.



Kelly had uploaded pictures of his tour buses on his Instagram story before heading to Omaha, Nebraska. "Taking the power rangers to OMAHA," he wrote alongside an image of the buses which are all different colors.

in his Insta story, Kelly continued to call out the unidentified suspect. "I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d-k," he said.

Kelly added, "You could have been at home cuddling with your partner [or] doing something, but instead you were like, 'God da----, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I could spray paint this d-k'... You suck." He revealed that the vulgar spray paint was removed from the bus "before I even saw it."

As per Fox News, Kelly is currently touring the United States with his next show taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will conclude his domestic shows next week and then head overseas until the middle of October. (ANI)

