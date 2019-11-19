Madhur Bhandarkar visits Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, says singer's condition 'stable'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Director Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and informed that her health is getting better.

The ' Padma Shri,' director shared a picture of the playback singer in an Instagram post that read, "Visited the Hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar."



Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid a visit to the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, post which he said, "Lata Mangeshkar is stable. We are expecting her to be discharged in 4-5 days. We can say that she has an old age-related illness and I wish for her speedy recovery and wellness for the future."

The 90-year-old playback singer is admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following chest infection and breathing issues.

Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs 'Aye mere vatan ke logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. (ANI)

