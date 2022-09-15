Madhuri Dixit's dance moves in garba anthem 'Boom Padi' leave fans enthralled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has gifted us several evergreen dance numbers over the years, is back with another new track titled 'Boom Padi' from her upcoming film 'Maja Ma'.

The festive garba track is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, written by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.



The music video shows dancing diva Madhuri in her element, proving that she has grace like none other in the Bollywood industry.

Madhuri's fans have been going gaga ever since the video was unveiled.

"Oh my God.... no one can dance better than Madhuri," a social media user commented.

"This takes me back to 90s era," another one wrote.

Shreya Ghoshal expressed happiness to lend a voice for Madhuri once again.

"I am so happy and excited to be have sung this brilliant song. I was fortunate enough to have sung the first-ever song of my career for a Madhuri Dixit starrer - Devdas - and of course have sung many other songs for her after that. 'Boom Padi' is even more special for me as it is Madhuri ji's first-ever garba dance number. I am sure the audiences will love the song and it will be a festive season favourite all over," she shared.



Soumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, who have composed the music for 'Boom Padi' in Maja Ma, said, "When we were approached to compose this track, we were over the moon. This has been an awesome team to work with - from the very gifted singers Shreya Ghosal and Osman Mir to Priya Saraiya, the talented lyricist who understands songs so well because of her own singing experience and of course the experienced director and producer combination of Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra - it was a superb experience. We were given a brief and the complete creative freedom that every composer dreams of. We are confident that this track will be loved especially with the onset of the festive season."

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, 'Maja Ma' is touted as a "family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding".

Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat are also a part of 'Maja Ma'. (ANI)