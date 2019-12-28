Madonna calls off Miami concert due to 'indescribable' pain

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): American pop star Madonna has called off her Miami concert at the last moment as she was in indescribable pain.

As per Page Six, the singer's concerned doctors gave her a heads up that she could cause 'irreversible damage' if she performed in the music gig.

Madonna posted on Instagram about her Sunday concert, which was cancelled just two hours before the show.

"I want to express how deeply sorry I am to all my fans," she said.

"I consider myself a warrior," Madonna wrote alongside a video of her struggling to climb a ladder.

The singer further said that she does not give up that easy but this time her health was her priority as the pain in her body could be a warning.

"I spent the last two days with doctors. Had scans, ultrasounds, X-rays. Poking and probing and more tears," she said.

Madonna thanked her fans for being so understanding and sending her all the love and support.

As she said, "Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME is a fighter!!" (ANI)

