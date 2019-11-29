Madonna cancels 3 concerts due to health issues

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 29 (ANI): Veteran singer Madonna has canceled three of her upcoming 'Madame X' shows in Boston as per her doctor's orders.

The 61-year-old 'Queen of Pop' apologized to her fans in a statement shared on the Boch Center Wang Theatre's website and her Instagram.

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events," the singer said. "Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me."

However, Madonna added, "The pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor's orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame journey with all of you."

The canceled shows were slated for November 30 through December 2 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, reported People magazine.

According to Madonna's statement, the shows will not be rescheduled "due to the tight scheduling," and she promised her fans an immediate refund on their tickets.

The 'Like a Virgin' singer did not specify what is causing her pain, but in an Instagram post earlier this week, Madonna showed fans her "usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries" and thanked her "gang-gang for being my hype squad!"

In October, Madonna had to postpone one of her shows that were scheduled at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York. (ANI)

