Madonna cancels another concert due to medical reasons

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 21 (ANI): American pop star Madonna has called off another concert in Lisbon, Portugal due to medical reasons.

The singer has been suffering from severe pain over the course of her 'Madame X Tour' which eventually resulted in several shows being canceled.

Madonna broke the news through her social media.



"Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!!" the 61-year old wrote on Twitter the evening of the concert.

A similar post was shared on her Instagram account.



Just a few days back the superstar shared a rehearsal video that featured her wearing knee braces.



Madonna captioned the post, "How an injured Madame warms up for a show.................very carefully! #madamextheatre #lisboa @marlynortiz @danielesibilli @soheyheyhey." (ANI)

