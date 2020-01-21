Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 21 (ANI): American pop star Madonna has called off another concert in Lisbon, Portugal due to medical reasons.
The singer has been suffering from severe pain over the course of her 'Madame X Tour' which eventually resulted in several shows being canceled.
Madonna broke the news through her social media.
"Sorry I had to cancel tonight but I must listen to my body and rest!!" the 61-year old wrote on Twitter the evening of the concert.
A similar post was shared on her Instagram account.
Just a few days back the superstar shared a rehearsal video that featured her wearing knee braces.
Madonna captioned the post, "How an injured Madame warms up for a show.................very carefully! #madamextheatre #lisboa @marlynortiz @danielesibilli @soheyheyhey." (ANI)
Madonna cancels another concert due to medical reasons
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:42 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 21 (ANI): American pop star Madonna has called off another concert in Lisbon, Portugal due to medical reasons.