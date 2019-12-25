Madonna gets unexpected Christmas gift from ex-husband

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): American Singer Madonna got an unwanted Christmas surprise from her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, which might have dampened her Christmas spirit.

According to Page Six, the singer's ex-husband just sent her a Christmas present, she could do without - a Manhattan court filing linked to their divorce.

On Monday, Ritchie filed a motion in the Supreme Court of Manhattan asking in the pair's cases to impose or execute a decision or order.

The couple got divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

Both of them shared two sons, Rocco, who is nineteen years old and an adopted fourteen-year-old David Banda, who in the past became the victim of custody struggles.

Ritchie has previously described his former marriage as a 'soap opera.'

The 61-year-old Madonna has four other kids while the 50-year-old Ritchie has three other kids with his second wife Jacqui Ainsley.

However recently the music icon was linked with a backup dancer named Ahlamalik Williams, who was with her on her Madame X world tour reported Page Six.

The Post's request for comments was not returned by either Madonna's or Ritchie's representatives. (ANI)

