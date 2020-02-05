Madonna offers Meghan Markle and Prince Harry her apartment in New York City

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): American singer Madonna has offered her New York apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The singer shared a video of herself talking about the royal couple, who last month announced to take a step back from their royal duties.

In a video uploaded on Madonna's Instagram, she can be seen getting ready in front of a mirror.



"Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? .................. #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium," read the caption of the post.

In the clip, Madonna said: "Don't run off to Canada, it's so boring there."

Talking to someone she added, "I'll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It's two bedrooms. It's got the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. It's going to be a winner. That's going to be the deal-breaker."

"No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW," Madonna said.

However, Meghan and Harry have not made any public statements about their plans. (ANI)

