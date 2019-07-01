Madonna pays tribute to LGBTQ community at Pride Island event

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Madonna rocked the stage with her performance at Pride Island 2019, the annual queer pier dance in Manhattan to pay tribute to the LBGTQ community.

According to Billboard, the singer performed at the closing ceremony of the two-day event which was specially planned for the WorldPride at New York.

Madonna opened the show with her 1990's smash hit "Vogue," and the audience response was deafening.

After that, the musical shapeshifter sang her famous single 'American Life', which came out as a surprise to the audience.

Midway through her power-packed performance, the singer spoke to the audience about the historicity of the moment and the significance it holds in her life.

"Fifty years people, fifty years of freedom fighting. Fifty years of putting up with discrimination, hatred, and intemperance. Fifty years of blood, sweat, and tears. Fifty years of not bowing down to fear. We have been on this journey together, and I am so proud and honoured to share this historical evening with you," she said on marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, where Black trans women kicked off the modern fight for LGBTQ equality.

Before returning to perform, she shouted-out her early NYC days. "You really don't know. Since I came to New York as a wee little girl, I have always been embraced by the queer nation. I always felt like an outsider but you made me feel like an insider. You must know how much I love and appreciate everyone here tonight."

After that, the cops' barged in. Well nothing to worry about, it was the police-themed dancers which were employed by the singer.

They helped her create a visually powerful live performance of her Madame X highlight "God Control," replete with detailed choreography and a disco groove that had the crowd gyrating and grooving. (ANI)

