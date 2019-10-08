Madonna postpones Brooklyn concert due to injured knee

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Madonna has postponed another show on her 'Madame X' tour in Brooklyn after she injured her knee.

"Unfortunately, Madonna's 'Madame X' concert this evening at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House is postponed," the statement on Madonna's website read. "Madonna is currently dealing with a knee injury and has been advised rest for the next three days to assist in her recovery."

The 'Madam X' tour date scheduled for October 10 and 12 will go as per the plan. However, no information has been released about rescheduling the October 7 show.

Madonna on Monday took to Instagram and wrote that she is "not a quitter" and ensured fans she will see them "in a few days."

"It's hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee," she wrote on Instagram. "I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding."

The 61-year-old pop icon began the tour in October after a delay of nearly a month.

Last week, she rescheduled additional 'Madame X' dates. The opening night of the Chicago show was pushed back, without giving any reason. The show was originally scheduled for October 15, according to The Chicago Sun-Times, cited New York Post.

Also, the first date for the San Francisco show on October 31 was moved to November 5, with production issues cited as the reason, the outlet reported. (ANI)

