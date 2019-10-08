Madonna (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Madonna (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Madonna postpones Brooklyn concert due to injured knee

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Madonna has postponed another show on her 'Madame X' tour in Brooklyn after she injured her knee.
"Unfortunately, Madonna's 'Madame X' concert this evening at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House is postponed," the statement on Madonna's website read. "Madonna is currently dealing with a knee injury and has been advised rest for the next three days to assist in her recovery."
The 'Madam X' tour date scheduled for October 10 and 12 will go as per the plan. However, no information has been released about rescheduling the October 7 show.
Madonna on Monday took to Instagram and wrote that she is "not a quitter" and ensured fans she will see them "in a few days."
"It's hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee," she wrote on Instagram. "I am not a quitter. This hurts me more than you can imagine. Its time to take those heels and fishnets off for a few days! Thank you for your understanding."
The 61-year-old pop icon began the tour in October after a delay of nearly a month.
Last week, she rescheduled additional 'Madame X' dates. The opening night of the Chicago show was pushed back, without giving any reason. The show was originally scheduled for October 15, according to The Chicago Sun-Times, cited New York Post.
Also, the first date for the San Francisco show on October 31 was moved to November 5, with production issues cited as the reason, the outlet reported. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:46 IST

Jeffrey Dean Morgan weds Hilarie Burton

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): 'The Walking Dead' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially off the market now! Morgan has married actress Hilarie Burton.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:01 IST

From Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:07 IST

Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti join 'Here Today' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and 'Gossip Girl' alum Penn Badgley have joined the cast of 'Here Today'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:13 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her wedding dress designed by Off-White

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): A week after supermodel Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony; she finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for the big day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' as coach for Season 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is all set to join season 18 of the NBC singing competition 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:37 IST

Before Netflix, 'The Irishman' to run in Broadway for a month

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Prior to its release on the streaming giant Netflix, Martin Scorsese's directorial 'The Irishman' will get a run at Broadway theatre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:38 IST

Jason Statham to star in 'Le Convoyeur' remake

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Jason Statham is all set to star in the remake of 2004 French thriller 'Le Convoyeur' with filmmaker Guy Ritchie as the director of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:13 IST

How #MeToo movement developed 'The Morning Show', tells Reese Witherspoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): With less than a month to go for the release of her upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show', Reese Witherspoon opened up about how the show developed and found its direction from the popular #MeToo movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 03:29 IST

Adam Levine happy as 'stay-at-home dad'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Seems like singer Adam Levine is enjoying fathering as he opened up about full-time parenting and his "great" life as a "stay-at-home dad."

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:24 IST

Oscars 2020: 93 films to compete in Best International Feature...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): The 92nd Academy Awards are surely a thing to look forward with a record-breaking total of 93 countries sending their entries to contend in the Best International Feature Film category.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:18 IST

I've been in training: Brad Pitt discloses his new skill

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): No doubt that Brad Pitt has become an icon in the Hollywood industry, but the actor is likely sculpting his way forward and trying hands at something new.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:16 IST

Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson to star as James Comey, Donald...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is all set to play US President Donald Trump onscreen with Jeff Daniels starring as former FBI director James Comey in an upcoming CBS miniseries.

Read More
iocl