Madonna postpones three concerts in 'Madame X' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has postponed three concerts of her much-anticipated 'Madame X' tour. It will now commence on September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Brooklyn, New York.

The move had been made in the wake of issues with "highly specialized production elements," Variety quoted a statement from promoter Live Nation.

The reschedule has affected her first three concerts and the shows which were previously scheduled for September 12 and 14 have been moved ahead to October 10 and 12, respectively, with tickets being honoured at the new dates.

Meanwhile, the third concert on September 15 has been cancelled and the refunds will be made automatically to fans.

Seemingly, the production elements being cited as the reason behind cancellation include the holograms of Madonna/ Madame X which were unveiled during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

"Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding," Madonna said in a statement.

'Madame X' is also the 'Frozen' singer's latest album's name which was released on June 14 this year. (ANI)

