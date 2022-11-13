Madonna shares eerie video of her licking water out of dog bowl

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Madonna, who has been making fans howl with scandalous social media posts, has shared a video in which she seemingly licks water out of a dog bowl.

According to Fox News, Madonna took to Instagram and shared a series of risque photos and videos, as she donned a neon green furry top with sparkling black shorts and fishnets.

In it, the 64-year-old singer is seen getting on all fours and drinking out of a dog bowl with a blurry effect as the song 'I Wanna Be Your Dog', by The Stooges is playing in the background.

She's also seen sprawled out on the ground next to the dog bowl in her latest tricks, pretending to "play dead." Another bizarre photo showed her squatting with a bottle of hot sauce underneath, reported Fox News.



She captioned the post, "Garage Band.........." with four water gun emojis, as she posed in what appeared to be a warehouse or garage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckv5eTdJ5b_/

Madonna shared another eerie video on her social media where she was seen staring into the camera in a close-up shot while in a dark car.

The 'Like a Prayer' singer has recently been in the spotlight for continuing to share outrageous photos and videos of herself.

As per Fox News, rapper 50 Cent has been among the ones to be vocal about his opinions on Madonna's posts, as he called her out on Instagram for being "pathetic" and stated that one of her videos "truly disturbs" his "spirit." (ANI)

