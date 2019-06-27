Still from 'God Control' from 'Madame X'
Still from 'God Control' from 'Madame X'

Madonna takes on gun violence in 'God Control' video from 'Madame X'

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): American pop singer-songwriter Madonna took a musical take on gun violence in the 'God Control' video from her latest album 'Madame X'.
The video opens with a warning for viewers as it contains disturbing scenes. It shows people, including Madonna, being gunned down while they were dancing at a club evoking the Pulse nightclub attack in 2019 that killed 49 people.
Speaking about those who may find the graphic depiction of the incident disturbing, Madonna told CNN, "This is what happens when people shoot."
"Understand that this is what happens. Guns kill. A bullet rips through your body, knocks you to the floor and takes your life, and you bleed to death. I mean this is a reality," she said.
Drawing attention to the song's lyrics, she is seen typing the lyrics on a typewriter during the video.
"Everybody knows the damn truth, Our nation lied, we lost respect, When we wake up, what can we do?" the lyrics begin.
The video also talks about kids, "Get the kids ready, take them to school, Everybody knows they don't have a chance, To get a decent job, to have a normal life," she says in the video.
"It's really scary to me that any public gathering, any place of worship, any school is a target. Nobody's safe," Madonna said.
"We know that gun violence disproportionately affects children and disenfranchised in our society. This certainly inspires me to use my art and platform to advocate for change," she added further.
Earlier, the pop icon gave a voice to all marganalised people who feel they don't have the opportunity to speak their mind, in 'I Rise', another single from 'Madame X'.
Talking about the issue of gun safety and gun control in the United States, Madonna believed that the issue is being addressed properly.
Hoping to see changes in legislation, Madonna said, "We live in a democracy. We can change laws, but it requires organisation -- and it requires consistency -- and it requires people doing what they can do -- at a grassroots level or on a larger scale. Which is what I'm trying to do."
She feels that anyone can be a part of it.
"You can do it through your art, you can do it through activism in your own community. There are so many levels and ways to do it. I'm trying to stoke the fires and keep people focused on this crisis through my art and through my own statements."
At the end of the video "No one is safe. Gun Control. Now," flashes on the screen. (ANI)

