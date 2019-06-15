Madonna, image courtesy, Instagram
Madonna, image courtesy, Instagram

Madonna talks about 'gun control', LGBTQ rights in new album 'Madam X'

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:45 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Madonna talked about LGBTQ and women's' rights in her latest 14th studio album 'Madame X'
According to Fox News, the 60-year-old singer spoke about women rights as well as advocated people about gun control in the USA.
The musician through her latest album puts activism issue on the front seat.
"If you're talking about the far right and the rights that are being taken away from, say the LGBTQ community or women's rights ... obviously, I am traumatized and horrified," she told Reuters in an interview, as cited by Fox News.
Taking on the topic of guns in the United States directly, she said, "When you think about the number of people who have died, been killed, have been wounded, whose lives have been changed irrevocably because of the lack of gun control in America, it's such a huge, huge problem."
"I care deeply about it so I couldn't write about it," she told the outlet.
In a different track, the singer hints at the poor and children who have been exploited.
"These are crazy times because we fought really hard for a lot of these freedoms and now it seems like they are all systematically being taken away... It doesn't make me feel hopeless. It just makes me want to fight back," Madonna concluded.
This is not the first time that the singer has been vocal about such delicate issues. She previously revealed that the disgusting film mogul Harvey Weinstein crossed "lines and boundaries" with her as well as other women through his misconduct.
"Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she told the New York Times Magazine as cited by Fox News.
"I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it," she concluded. (ANI)

