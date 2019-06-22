Madonna
Madonna

Madonna talks about latest studio album 'Madame X'

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American pop singer-songwriter Madonna whose 14th studio album 'Madame X' released a week ago, took the stage at iHeartRadio Theater to interact with a group of fans and media about the origin of her latest song.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star whose latest album is expected to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 200 chart, interacted with fans on Thursday night according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The conversation which was moderated well by Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy, offered more insight of Madonna's creative process while waxing nostalgic about her beloved hit songs such as "Vogue" and "Like a Virgin."
The 60-year-old singer who looked gorgeous in a sparkling blazer, bustier, silk shorts and her signature Madame X eyepatch -- also spoke about using art as activism in 2019's divisive socio-political climate and joked about the possibility of running for president.
However, the singer did her best not to talk about the current President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, whom she has publicly criticized in the past. "Let's not go there," she said at one point when his name slipped out of her mouth.
The Hollywood Reporter highlights parts of the discussion, which also included interesting points about her being relocating from the U.S. to Portugal, her relationship with social media, collaborating with Latin artists and her role as a mother of six.
The singer confessed that she thought that she would not record another album after 2015's Rebel Heart -- but her mind changed after relocating to Portugal's capital nearly two years ago. She originally settled in Lisbon with six children so that her 13-year-old son, David Banda, could pursue his dreams of becoming a soccer player, but she unexpectedly found her creative juices flowing again in the scenic coastal city.
"I never in a million years would have imagined that I would live in Lisbon. But it really was about supporting my son's passion for soccer and wanting to have an adventure and to get outside of America for a minute," said Madonna.
"So I did go there. And it was a confusing, crazy experience for me specifically in the beginning because I didn't know anybody. And the culture is very different. It's very much slower than New York," she concluded.
After the culture shock, the singer found herself connecting with some local musicians who helped her to lay the foundation of her new album Madame X.
"In my moments of loneliness, and not having a friend which reminded me of my early days in New York, I met a few people who led me to meeting other people who introduced me to amazing musicians who invited me to parties and small bars and clubs. I was truly, truly inspired. I had no intention of recording another album, but somehow it just happened," she said.
The singer was asked at the event about how she decided to name the album, to which Madonna said that "Madame X" is the nickname of modern dance pioneer Martha Graham.
Madonna credited Graham as the one who is behind the cause of her reputation as the queen of reinvention. "You can blame Martha Graham," she joked. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 10:18 IST

Nicki Minaj to walk down the aisle soon with Kenneth Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Nicki Minaj will soon walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Kenneth Perry as the US rapper announced that the couple has finally got a marriage license.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:44 IST

Ed Sheeran drops quirky 'Cross Me' music video

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project', Ed Sheeran has dropped the music video of his recently released track 'Cross Me'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:31 IST

Radhika Apte plays WWII spy in 'Liberte: A Call to Spy '.

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Radhika Apte will be seen essaying World War II heroine, a British spy, in her forthcoming Hollywood film 'Liberte: A Call to Spy '.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 09:17 IST

Emile Hirsch joins the cast of action comedy 'The Comeback Trail'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American actor Emile Hirsch is all set to join the cast of upcoming action comedy 'The Comeback Trail.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 01:27 IST

PM praises Akshay Kumar's septuagenarian mother for practising yoga

New Delhi (India), Jun 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old mother's photo in which she is seen performing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:50 IST

'Intezari' song from 'Article 15' released

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After taking fans on a musical journey with the song 'Naina Yeh' from Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar-starrer 'Article 15', another soulful track 'Intezari' from the film was released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:30 IST

Lindsay Lohan signs new record deal

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor-singer Lindsay Lohan will be heard singing for Tommy Mottola's upcoming music.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:02 IST

Salman Khan proves he is the fittest at 53

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, has now shared a video proving to be the fittest among most of the B-town celebs of his age.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:18 IST

Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:59 IST

World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'The Angry Birds Movie 2' ready to hit the theatres this year

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

Read More
iocl