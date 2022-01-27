Madonna teases stadium tour with Britney Spears

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): Madonna recently teased the idea of a stadium tour with Britney Spears.

As per Variety, Spears hasn't performed live since wrapping up her 'Britney: Live in Concert' tour in October 2018, but now that the singer has been released from her conservatorship and freed from her father's control, she has expressed excitement about eventually resuming her music career.

During a recent Instagram Live, when asked if she will ever do a world tour again, Madonna responded, "Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?"



"Not sure if she'd be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original (kiss)," Madonna continued, referencing her and Britney's famous smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Madonna showed public support for Spears during the #FreeBritney movement, writing on Instagram last July, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

During the live stream, Madonna also teased new music on the way, saying she is recording with other artists, but that it's a "secret."

"Oh my god I'm so dying to make new music, you can't even imagine!" the singer exclaimed. "I feel like I've been deprived of air."

Madonna also discussed the film she is currently writing about her life, which she has labelled a "visual autobiography." (ANI)

