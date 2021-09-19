Madonna, Teyana Taylor, Normani trigger FCC complaints over vulgar performance at VMAs

Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): Popstars Madonna, Teyana Taylor, and Normani have triggered complaints to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over alleged vulgar performances at MTV's VMAs.

According to the complaints obtained by TMZ, seems like Normani and Teyana have heavily disappointed the viewers over the sexually explicit content they showcased through their VMAs performance on Normani's hit single 'Wild Side'.

A viewer through the complaint letter stated that it "This programming was on at 9 pm, our children were with us watching TV. We had to make them leave the room during this porno ceremony."

Another viewer described seeing Normani "move upward until she was able to stick her crotch directly in Teyana's face and on the girls lips exhibiting oral sex."

A parent from Michigan shared the performance was so awful they "had to keep changing the channels so my 12-year-old son wouldn't watch that s***!"



Speaking of Madonna, a complaint obtained by TMZ states that she appeared to be drunk at the start of the show and wore sexually explicit clothing.

The viewers were upset as MTV did not issue warnings that the performance might contain an 18 plus content and would be inappropriate for small children to watch.

The latest edition of MTV Video Music Awards, which concluded on September 12, was a star-studded affair. From Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes, several singers marked their presence at the musical event.

Apart from setting the stage on fire with their performances, many also took home the awards. Justin Bieber won artist of the year, whereas K-pop band BTS, which was nominated in several categories, won the Best Group of the Year honour.

According to Variety, Bieber, and Megan Thee Stallion scored the maximum nominations at this year's MTV VMAs. Also, while accepting the award, Bieber spoke about how music has become a therapeutic companion in the times of COVID-19. (ANI)

