Madonna's 'Madame X' tops Billboard 200 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Madonna has topped the Billboard 200 chart with her ninth No. 1 album 'Madame X'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop album, which was released on June 14 by Interscope Records, sold approximately 95,000 sets.

The 60-year-old singer's last hits on Billboard 200 were 'MDNA,' 'Hard Candy,' 'Confessions on a Dance Floor,' 'American Life,' 'Music,' 'Like a Prayer,' 'True Blue,' and 'Like a Virgin.'

Following Barbra Streisand, Madonna has the second-most No. 1 albums among female singers. Streisand has bagged the title 11 times. In the overall category, The Beatles have the most No. 1s, with 19 albums.

Other than Madonna, Ariana Grande's former No. 1 'Thank U, Next' and Lizzo's 'Cuz I Love You' climbed among the top 20 list.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums from the US on a multi-metric consumption basis. (ANI)





