Make an offer! Justin Bieber wants to sell off Beverly Hills mansion

Washington DC [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): After getting hitched to model Hailey Baldwin for a second time, singer Justin Bieber is planning to move out of his Beverly Hills home.

The 25-year-old singer shared a series of pictures of his beautifully decorated pad on Friday and asked his fans if anybody would like to "make an offer."

The pictures shared by Bieber showed off several areas of the mansion nicknamed 'The Tropics,' which he purchased in March for USD 8.5 million.

"I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it," wrote the singer along with a picture of the home, which boasts of white-oak floors and kitchen cabinets as well as large steel-case window frames.

"I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER," he continued in another post.

While showing off his large villa, the 'Sorry' singer shared an art print, a gold-and-marble coffee table stacked with fashion books and trinkets and a Venus et Fleur arrangement, and custom built-ins to lure fans to make an offer.

He also showed off his basement, which has been outfitted with an Art Deco bar and a screening room that's inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel.

"Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?" Bieber asked his followers.

Bieber purchased the home after months of house hunting with Baldwin, a real estate source confirmed to People magazine.

The news of the singer hoping to sell his California mansion comes just weeks after he tied the knot with Hailey for a second time in a larger ceremony in South Carolina.

A little more than a year after the happy couple was married in a New York City courthouse, the pair opted for another wedding in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. (ANI)

