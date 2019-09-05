Mac Miller, Image courtesy: Instagram
Mac Miller, Image courtesy: Instagram

Man arrested in connection with Mac Miller's death

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Almost a year after rapper Mac Miller's death, a man has been charged and arrested in connection with the star's passing.

A Hollywood Hills resident, Cameron James Pettit was arrested on federal charges alleging that he provided the late rapper counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs that contained fentanyl two days prior to his overdose last September, reported E! News.

Pettit was arrested on Wednesday morning by special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Fusion Task Force, prosecutors have announced.

He was arrested following a criminal complaint filed last Friday that charges him with one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to a press release from the United States Attorney Central District of California.

As per the affidavit in this case, on the night of September 4, Pettit "agreed to supply" Miller with 30-milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and the sedative Xanax. But, when Pettit made the delivery the morning of Sept. 5, he allegedly sold Miller "counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl".

The affidavit also stated that hours after the news of the rapper's death broke, Pettit sent a message to a friend saying, "Most likely I will die in jail".

According to the affidavit, the investigators believe that Miller passed away after snorting the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and that those pills had been provided by Pettit. While another individual also allegedly provided Miller with other drugs prior to his death, according to the affidavit those narcotics drugs did not contain fentanyl.

On September 7 last year, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to the rapper's home in Studio City, California. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If convicted of the drug trafficking charge stated in the complaint, Pettit would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

On September 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later stated that Miller had passed away from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol) and the manner of death was certified as an accident. (ANI)

