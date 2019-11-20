Mandy Moore announces first music tour after long gap

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore announced her first music tour after nearly a decade.

The 35-year-old star announced on Tuesday that she will be going on the road for the first time in a decade to perform her new music, including the single 'When I Wasn't Watching,' reported Entertainment Weekly.

The tour will kick off March 20, 2020, at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, and continue nationwide through the spring at iconic theaters including the Beacon in New York and The Warfield in San Francisco.

The 'Only Hope' singer has not announced a title or release date for her upcoming album, but it is set to come out next year through the record label Verve Forecast.

Opening for Moore on tour will be folk singer/songwriters Bedouine and Madison Cunningham. (ANI)

