Mandy Moore drops new song, first in 10 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of her show 'This Is Us,' singer-actress Mandy Moore released an original song and video 'When I Wasn't Watching' from her new album which is set to release in 2020.

The lead song from the upcoming album, her first since over a decade, was produced by Mike Viola and the video was directed by Lauren Dukoff, reported Variety.

The single is doubly significant as it is her first music video since her ex-husband Ryan Adams was blasted with multiple accusations of sexual harassment earlier this year. She spoke about Adams at that time saying he dismissed her musical talent.

"The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while," Moore said in a statement accompanying the song. "But then I finally realized: I'm the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me."

Moore started the recording of the upcoming album earlier this year.

"No one's playing to a click track -- it's all happening live on the floor, which gives everything a magic and spontaneity that's so different from what I've done on any other record," said Moore.

The song recalls the LA-based rock of the early 1970s. "I wanted to make a very California-sounding record -- something that feels sunshiny and airy and natural, something you could listen to driving up and down the PCH with all the windows rolled down on a beautiful weekend day," she said.

Another single will be out before the end of the year. (ANI)

