Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Many Hollywood biggies support Rihanna's charity event

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): It was a remarkable evening for singer Rihanna when scores of Hollywood A-listers came out to show support at Fifth Annual Diamond Ball, held at New York's Cipriani Wall Street, profiting the superstar's Clara Lionel Foundation.
Though the singer donned a Givenchy Haute Couture and stole the limelight, one of her guests commanded similar attention: Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
Mottley -- who made history in 2018 after she was elected as the first woman Prime Minister of the Caribbean nation (where Rihanna was born and raised) -- was honoured with the 2019 Diamond Ball Award for breaking barriers.
However, when talking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the charity gala, hosted by Seth Meyers, Mottley sidestepped her own achievements to focus on Rihanna's contributions to their beloved island. Barbados is one of the areas that receive assistance from CLF -- founded by Rihanna in 2012 and named after her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite -- which benefits impoverished communities across the globe, with an emphasis on health, education, arts, culture, emergency response and combatting climate change.
"It's so special what she's been able to do. Barbados is a place where we believe in helping those who cannot help themselves or who are not strong enough to carry themselves. And Rihanna has been able to exhibit that so beautifully in all that she's done. She carries with her the DNA of the country," said Mottley.
"When we became an independent nation [in 1966], our prime minister at the time said that we should be friends of all satellites of men. That requires nobility of spirit, that requires an ability to also recognize that you are as strong as the weakest among you. That's what Rihanna represents for us," she added.
Applauding and praising the efforts of the singer was actor Naturi Naughton who believed that the multi-hyphenate is doing everything to give back with her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.
"The people that she is servicing, they are no longer the last thought. It isn't her being reminded that she has to do this, that she needs to make any last-minute additions to placate a certain community," said Kehlani.
"Rihanna's so inclusive when it comes to colour and size. The people that are typically not represented in fashion and beauty are the first people she's thinking of. That's so dope."
Some other prominent stars who attended the big event include Cardi B, Normani, 2 Chainz, G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion, Karlie Kloss, Shanina Shaik, Slick Woods, YG, and a recently de-jailed A$AP Rocky among others. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:12 IST

Here's how Tahira made husband Ayushmann's birthday special

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who has been delivering back-to-back hits lately, got a special gift from wife Tahira Kashyap on his birthday today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:11 IST

TIFF 2019: Priyanka Chopra redefines grace in magical frill gown

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra made the grand return to the 2019 Toronto Film Festival by slaying with her looks on the red carpet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:32 IST

Sam Smith announces 'they/them' as preferred pronouns

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Sam Smith now wishes to be identified as genderqueer and non-binary by asking to be referred by "they or them" pronouns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:57 IST

Netizens congratulate Sanoj Raj for becoming first crorepati of KBC 11

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI):  IAS-aspirant Sanoj Raj effortlessly became the first participant to win One crore at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' ongoing season 11 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:19 IST

Oscars: Poland selects 'Corpus Christi' for International...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Poland has selected Jan Komasa's gripping religious drama 'Corpus Christi' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:50 IST

Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14-days in prison over college...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Actor Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:43 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop faces criticism over social media post

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): While things are pretty sorted on the personal front for actor Gwyneth Paltrow her lifestyle brand Goop facing troubles once again.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:22 IST

Johnny Depp declines ex Amber Heard's demand for substance...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp, who was recently found defending his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior has refused to turn over records related to his arrests and drug and alcohol treatment to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 01:27 IST

Britney Spears vacations in Hawaii beside family drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Britney Spears isn't letting her recent family drama spoil her vacation goals and can be seen enjoying a great vacation on the pacific coast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:42 IST

Arjun and Katrina's word play on social media over a coffee mug

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif resorted to a little leg-pulling on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Web series have widened scope of creativity, says Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Despite having several acting accolades to his name, actor Manoj Bajpayee is a debutante to the digital world and feels that the web is an evolved medium which has widened the scope for creativity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:27 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger feels blessed to have husband Chris Pratt

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): It seems that Katherine Schwarzenegger just can't get enough of her husband and actor Chris Pratt.

Read More
iocl