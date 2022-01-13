Mariah Carey announces first children's book 'The Christmas Princess'

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Pop star Mariah Carey has recently announced her first picture book titled 'The Christmas Princess'.

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' star took to her Instagram handle and shared the cover page of the book.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages! Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or "others", striving to believe in themselves. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope."





Carey announced that her picture book, 'The Christmas Princess', will be published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers.

Co-written with Michaela angela Davis, who collaborated with Carey on her bestselling 2020 memoir 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey', the book is illustrated by Fuuji Takashi.

'The Christmas Princess' will hit bookstores in fall 2022. (ANI)

