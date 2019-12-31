Mariah Carey, first artist with No. 1 hits in four different decades

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 31 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey broke another record and became the first artist with No.1 hits in four separate decades.

According to Fox News, before this month, Carey's 'All I Want for Chrismas Is You' reached topped the charts for the first time since its release 25 years ago.

The song's run at the top will stretch at least until January 4, making her the first artist ever to have a No. 1 hit in four different decades.

'All I Want' is her 19th overall hit No. 1, earning her the No. 1 song in the history of a single artist.

'Vision of Love' in 1990 was the singer's first number one hit, which was eventually followed by thirteen others before the year 2000.

In the 2000s three milestones were reached before "All I Want" eventually reached the pinnacle in 2019, extending to 2020.

The singer beat out the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher, who all have topped the charts in three different decades. (ANI)